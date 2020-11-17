HERCULANEUM, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to the Herculaneum City Hall early Tuesday morning.
Around 6 a.m., smoke was seen coming from the building on Parkwood Court. There were no visible flames when News 4 crews arrived on the scene.
The building also houses the police department. According to their website, it does not open until 8:30 a.m.
News 4 has crews on the scene and calls out to authorities for further information. This story will be updated as information develops.
