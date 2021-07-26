ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Smoke from a fire at a St. Louis City salvage yard could be seen for miles Monday morning.
The fire broke out at Rimco Scrap Metal in the 100 block of Bremen before 10 a.m. Fire officials told News 4 the salvage yard has mostly old auto parts and there was oil and grease burning off.
There are no known injuries. No other information has been released.
