WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out at a junkyard in Wellston Saturday afternoon.
The fire broke out after 4:00 p.m. at Scrap Solutions, which is near Page and Sutter. Firefighters from University City and Mid-County were on the scene.
The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles, witness say. The smoke was so thick that some say it looked like a cloud in the sky.
The owner told News 4 he and some employees were out in front of the business when they heard a pop. They then discovered a small fire which quickly spread.
"All of the sudden we heard something pop, then the fire came real fast," said employee Reginald Jones.
The owner says he believes about 100 cars caught on fire. He was also in backhoe after the fire broke out trying to pull cars away from the flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.