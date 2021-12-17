ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The newest addition to the City Foundry Food Hall lets you build your own burger and loaded fries.
It's called Intergalactic and the burger concept comes from a team behind St. Louis area restaurants like Polite Society Restaurant and Bar and The Bellwether. This is the 14th food concept to open inside the City Foundry.
