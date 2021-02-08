ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The owner of small pharmacies in Missouri say they are in a better position to administer the COVID-19 vaccine than others.

One pharmacist who agrees that view is Marty Hinderlong, who owns a Medicine Shoppe in St. Clair, Mo. He recently got 300 doses from the State of Missouri and is almost out. He says he has he he space and manpower to vaccinate 100 people an hour, the issue is supply.

"Because I'm smaller, I am able to jump through hurdles easier," Hinderlong said. "I will get 300 for the second dose, but right now, for the next week or two weeks, I won't be getting any. You place an order every week and you hope you get it, but if you don't, you don't."

Soon, larger pharmacy will offer vaccinations at its stores. The CDC chose CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate eligible populations in select states and jurisdictions deemed "medically underserved areas." Starting Thursday, CVS will start vaccinating at certain stores in Illinois. Walgreens will be doing the same.

However, neither Walgreens or CVS has been given approval to vaccinate for COVID-19 in Missouri, but Walmart and Health Mart Pharmacies can do so in the Show Me State.

"I think I can do it better than CVS and Walgreens," said Hinderlong, adding smaller pharmacies should be part of the CDC's plan.

Both CVS and Walgreens have not responded to questions from News 4 on which locations will be used for vaccinations.