NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For the fun of it, Michelle Boisseau wanted to find out, if she released a helium filled balloon, where it would go. What happened next was highly unexpected.
"I bought one, brought it home, made a little note, put it in a Ziploc, tied it there and watched it go," Boisseau said.
Boisseau released the balloon from the end of her driveway in New Athens on Monday at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday morning at 9:25 a.m. she received a text message from the person who found it.
The text read: “I found your balloon in Clinton Ky this morning. It traveled about 160 miles from where it was released.”
The text came from Tommy Ingrum, a Kentucky Department of Transportation employee out on a rural highway for his job. A man she’d never met before.
"Me and my assistant [were] going down the road and I see a balloon that was right there," said Ingrum.
Here’s where the story gets interesting, Boisseau has connections to Ingrum’s hometown of Clinton.
"And I said that's really strange, I have family in Clinton, Kentucky,” Boisseau said.
"I said, who is your family and she said that they was Standfields. And I said well that was funny because my mother's maiden name was Stanfield," Ingrum said.
After doing some checking, the two discovered they had great grandfathers who were brothers, making them second cousins.
"I'm amazed," Boisseau said.
The two were excited to discover a relative each didn’t know they had.
"I'm glad I found it really, I met people, I'm going to meet people, family that I didn't even know I had," Ingrum said.
Ingrum said he was related to Boisseau through his mother’s side of the family and may have other relatives he’s never met because his mother died 25 years ago. Coincidentally, he found the balloon on the anniversary of his mother’s death.
Boisseau and Ingram are making plans to meet and get to know each other soon.
