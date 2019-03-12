WATERLOO, IL. (KMOV.com) -- Four members of a family, including a toddler, were aboard a small plane that crashed in Monroe County, Illinois Tuesday afternoon.
The site of the crash was near Gilmore Lake Road and Floraville Road, northeast of Waterloo. According to authorities three people had to be extricated from the plane, which is registered to an address in Alabama.
The three adults on board are the toddler's mother, grandmother and grandfather.
Authorities say the plane crashed after a warning light came on, and some type of malfunction occurred causing oil to cover the windshield.
The plane then clipped some trees and took a nose dive.
ARCH medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene to transport at least one passenger. Everyone on-board was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.
