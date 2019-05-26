JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Multiple agencies responded to a plane crash in Southern Illinois Sunday afternoon.
Officials said a small airplane flipped while landing at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.
The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page said fire and ambulance crews responded to the plane crash. Local news agencies report there were two people on board and both are okay.
