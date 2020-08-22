CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A small plane crashed near a Parkway school on Saturday.
Officers with the Chesterfield Police Department said the plane crashed in the parking lot of Parkway West Middle School. The 64-year-old pilot was the only one on board and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
No other information was released.
