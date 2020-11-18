ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- A small hospital in northwest Missouri is running out of room for patients and running short on healthcare workers.
Tiny Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri, stopped all elective surgeries on Tuesday and new numbers there show one out of two people are testing positive for COVID-19.
The hospital is so short-staffed with 10% of health care workers out, either with COVID-19 or in quarantine, that it urged anyone in the community with health care experience “who could potentially help at this time” to apply for a job.
"We could use any kind of caregiving aid like a CNA or even have nursing aides volunteer work in the hospital," Dr. Jeff Davis said. He's the chief medical officer.
He says if the virus continues to spread unchecked, they'll need to transfer patients to other facilities
