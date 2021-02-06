ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters and police were called to the St. Louis City Justice Center after inmates were seen setting fires from inside the building.

Crews arrived to the building located in the 2000 block of Tucker Blvd near Clark Ave for a report of a fire around 6 a.m. A News 4 crew saw a group of inmates setting flammable items, such as sheets, on fire from the upper floor of the north side of the building and throwing them out of a broken window. Several chairs, containers, and other debris can be seen from the street.

"We do have an ongoing and very dangerous disturbance at CJC right now," Director of Communications for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson Jacob Long said. As of 7:30 a.m., both Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards have arrived.

A small crowd has also gathered on the sidewalk to watch everything unfold. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what led up to this incident. Since late December, this is the third time that authorities were called to assist with a disturbance at the center.