MEHLVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Mehlville High School was evacuated after a small fire Friday evening, a school spokesperson said.
Everyone in the school got out safely and no injuries were reported, the school said. A basketball game was delayed, but fire officials let students and spectators back inside.
Firetrucks were seen at the high school following the incident. The school did not say what time the fire happened.
