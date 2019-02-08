SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man and his business partner built their construction company less than one year ago, now thieves practically demolished it.
Over the weekend, Nick Schiro said $3,000 in tools were ripped from a home under construction in South City.
Monday, Schiro said they walked in ready to do work and noticed all of their drills, saws and compressors were gone. They also noticed the back window of the home was busted out.
“Everything we had, in one weekend got taken out from underneath us,” said Schiro. “You walk in the door and your heart drops to the floor.”
He said some tools are irreplaceable because his dad gave them to him.
It’s frustrating, Schiro told News 4 because he and his business partner are working fathers.
“It’s only two of us, me and my partner Ken,” he said. “We don’t have a ton of money, we don’t have a big company. We’re just a small company, two guys. So it’s not like they just took some power tools from us, they literally stole our company.”
Police told them there are criminals who drive around looking for homes under construction to steal tools.
Police said they’re investigating, but Schiro said it’s hard to recover stolen tools.
Their friends in the construction business are letting them borrow tools for a couple weeks, but they don’t know what they’re going to do after.
They’ve created a GoFundMe to help replace what was stolen. CLICK HERE if you’d like to help.
