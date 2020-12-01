ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Many businesses owners are saying Congress needs to pass economic relief quickly or they will face permanent closure and/or bankruptcy.
The National Association of Theater Owners says up to 70 percent of theaters could close or be forced into bankruptcy by spring 2021 and businesses at establishments such as bowling alleys has plummeted.
One example of the recent struggles is at the Edge Entertainment Center in Belleville, which has a go-kart track, sports bar, arcade game, a restaurant and movie theaters.
Carryout orders and eating out the the patio is still available but the other aspects of the business are closed. Its owner said it is not sustainable.
"We have an outdoor heated patio but there's no way possible that can even sustain the utility bill, $12,000 a month to heat the place," said owner Keith Schell.
The owners received some money right after COVID-19 hit from the Paycheck Protection Program, but that ran out some time ago.
"We got PPP money but it was supposed to last for eight weeks. I'm pretty good at stretching a dollar, but now that we're 37 weeks into this, its kind of tough," said Mary Dahm-Schell.
At Pin-Up Bowl in the Delmar Loop, owner Joe Edwards says it was open 93 hours a week before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now open 42 hours a week with restricted capacity and reduced staffing.
On some days, owner Joe Edwards says business is down 85 percent.
"During the summer we were able to add a few people back, but right now, we've had to cut back again unfortunately just to survive," Edwards said.
Keith Schell says the situation will get worse if Congress does not act.
"It is like watching a slow death. This is happening all over the country, our industry is not being helped," said Keith Schell. "It really showed us where we stand on the pecking order, on the bottom, and that's really a shame because 50 percent of jobs in this country rely on small businesses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.