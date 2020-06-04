ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Small business owners in the City of St. Louis can now apply for their part of a $4 million relief fund.
Licensed businesses in the city with fewer than 25 employees can apply for a $5,000 grant. The business must have closed or been significantly impacted by the stay-at-home orders and could not have received federal funds through the small business administration.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said at least 50 percent of the funding will be reserved for businesses in a promise zone, opportunity zone or neighborhood revitalization strategy area.
The money will come from the CARES Act and is aimed at addressing the economic fallout from COVID-19.
The Board of Alderman still must approve the budget before the money is available, but the item is on the agenda for Thursday.
Click here to learn more about the Small Business Grant Fund.
