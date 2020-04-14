ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Money is starting to come in for local small businesses.
The St. Louis Chamber will host a discussion Tuesday with the STL Federal Reserve and local representatives about where we stand economically during a video conference at 10 a.m.
A WalletHub survey shows that 87 percent of small businesses are hurting. It also reveals that 35 percent say their business will shut down if this thing goes over three months.
These businesses are taking a brutal financial beating. The impacts are different depending on where these businesses are across in the country.
Missouri and Illinois are at the bottom of the WalletHub list.
The list that details the states with the most impacted small businesses. However, we know our businesses are doing whatever they can to survive because they've been dealt a heavy blow.
Money should be coming soon under the government’s coronavirus relief plan.
The Small Business Administration says nearly a million applications have been approved,
