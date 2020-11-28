SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Stores like Abigail's Gift Boutique in south St. Louis wait all year for Small Business Saturday.
"It can make or break your holiday season in one day," said Abby Fischer, owner of Abigail's.
Restrictions on crowd size due to COVID-19 means businesses had to find creative ways to encourage customers to still shop, in some cases that includes offering curbside pickup and extending the sales.
"We tried to spread out sale out over the whole weekend so it wasn't just today. You can shop Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday with us and get the same deal," said Fischer.
So far, about 10 percent of Fischer's sales have been online.
"Especially us being the gift shop at the World Chess Hall of Fame, we rely a lot on foot traffic and unfortunately with COVID-19 and the restrictions that follow, you know our foot traffic has been down," said Brian Flowers, general manager of Q Boutique in the Central West End.
Online sales have saved so many small businesses this year hurting from the pandemic, including Q boutique.
"We're trying to shop local and small as much as possible for Christmas this year," sad shopper Sarah Kimzey.
A survey by the International Council of Shopping Centers predicted about 59 percent of Thanksgiving weekend shoppers would shop on small business Saturday compared to 73 percent in 2019.
"The corporations aren't going to be the ones that close because they're backed by so much more than the small businesses, but the small businesses need the consumer especially during the Christmas and holiday season, they need that business to stay afloat right now," said Kimzey.
