KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Small business owners across the St. Louis area are hopeful many last-minute shoppers will shop locally this weekend, as the pandemic has caused economic devastation some are struggling to recover from.
Many owners said over the course of the year, revenues have decreased anywhere from 30 percent to 80 percent. The holidays are typically the busiest time of year, but with capacity restrictions, fears over the spread of COVID-19 and less disposable income, business has been down.
"We've had a lot more people who aren't getting to spend time with their families, they're maybe not able to travel out of town, so instead they're trying to figure out nice gifts they can send from their home," said Ashley Saphian, who works at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company in Kirkwood. "A little piece of St. Louis they can give to their families."
Saphian and her co-worker Claire Miller said capacity restrictions limit them to five customers inside the store at one time. As a result, they often have to ask customers to wait outside until another customer leaves, hoping they don't walk away altogether.
"They've been so nice about it, I don't think I've had anyone complain about that," said Miller. "They're like, 'oh, okay sorry' and usually the customers in here are like, 'oh, I can go out real quick.'"
While its been a difficult year, both women said the desire to shop locally is something they hear from customers quite often.
"I've had a lot of people come here right after buying stuff from right next door, and they're like, 'oh yeah, I'm shopping local this year,'" said Miller.
Other small businesses are facing different challenges. For example, Susan Cunningham, who co-owns Head To Toe Dancewear, said she's seen a drop off in customers due to capacity restrictions at dance studios.
"At one point, they were all virtual and some didn't require students to wear their leotard or shoes at home," Cunningham said. "Once they allowed kids back in the studio, they were limited to the number they could have, therefore our customer base is limited to and it's continued since most studios and gyms are at 25 percent capacity."
Cunningham said she and her business partner were able to take advantage of small business loans and have used some savings to get them through the year. Still, she said she's doing better than some other businesses.
"All in all, we're doing okay," she said.
In St. Louis City, Reginald Quarles, owner of Teatopia, said he decided to close indoor seating and dining within his Cherokee Street location.
"Some people are frustrated and I'm glad they care enough about this space to want to sit in here," he said.
Still, Quarles and his employees are able to offer a variety of teas, smoothies and food to customers by way of to-go orders or curbside delivery.
"A month into COVID we had our new website finished, we had a new website built that would allow curbside service," he said. "So that was another step toward the right direction and we were ahead of the curve."
