FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A small banner plane has crashed into a building along a beach in Florida.
Images posted by local media showed the crushed wreckage of the yellow plane amid debris on the roof of a building Friday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.
In a WFOR-TV report , Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the plane hit the building between the 16th and 17th floors, then fell to the pool deck.
The 18-story building is under construction.
Gollan said one person on the plane died in the crash. No injuries on the ground were immediately reported.
