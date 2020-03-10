ST. LOUS (KMOV.com) - Saint Louis University announced Tuesday it will suspend most on-campus classes for the week of March 15 due to coronavirus.
The university also announced classes at its Madrid campus will be paused between March 11-26.
There have been no reports of any COVID-19 cases at either campus, the university says.
Online classes will continue and both campuses will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.