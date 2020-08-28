ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some college students are wondering why they aren't getting a financial break for going virtual and one student told News 4 she's being forced to pay for a meal plan along with other amenities despite being nowhere near campus.
Many students at St. Louis University are back on campus doing in-person learning while others chose the virtual option.
News 4 reached out to SLU officials and we were told some of the items on student bills will be removed but others will not.
For many students coming back to campus was the best option for them and that brings anticipated expenses.
Clare Neal said it's an option some of her sorority sisters selected.
"Some of them just decided to stay at home and have virtual classes," Neal said.
But some students at SLU chose not to return to campus in person.
One SLU student shared her tuition statement with News 4. She did not want to appear on camera, but takes issue with paying for a $300 commuter meal plan, a $65 activity fee, and a $297 university fee, which includes amenities like the recreation center.
She said she doesn't think it's right to pay for a service that won't be used or received.
In-person students have mixed feelings.
"I commute 30 minutes to school trying to find a way to not be in too much debt but if you're paying virtual education you do not need to pay for something you are not getting," Josey Kanyi said.
"I didn't know they are being charged for a meal plan," Neal said. "Still I think it kind of sucks but at the end fo the day we are all struggling so SLU can only do so much being a Jesuit school, [it's] not like they are profiting too much off of us."
Late Friday afternoon, officials with the university confirmed students that are all virtual will have the meal plan expense removed. Plans are being finalized to get that taken care of. But some of the other fees will remain. The university says student fees help fund many support services and programs that are also being offered virtually including career support, mental health services, tutoring, and even writing assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.