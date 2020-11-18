ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new study focusing on masks in the St. Louis region found there is what some are calling a "remarkable" slowdown in the spread of the virus in communities that have a mask mandate.
But those findings are not enough to convince those who are opposed.
For example in St. Charles, there is no mask mandate. Those opposing the idea say it's government overreach, and others question how effective it would be.
It has become a divisive and contentious political issue.
But others say elected leaders need to act in the public's best interest.
"We've got to stop this," said resident Jody Cox. "They're all trying to be everybody's good old boy, that ain't working. The gotta mandate it."
But opponents to a mandate say it should be a personal choice.
"I prefer education and encouragement over enforcement, forcing people to wear masks," said Justin Meyers.
Doctor Enbal Shacham is the lead author of a Saint Louis University study that concluded that the average daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 40% lower in areas that had a mask mandate.
"It was a remarkable slowdown. We were relieved and excited to see the rate change so dramatically. It was quickly and dramatically," he said. " I think we're in this strange place, a politically charged environment that says masks won't work and I'm not sure why."
The study focused on Jefferson, Franklin and St. Charles Counties with no mask mandate, compared to St. Louis City and St. Louis County where masks are required.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has stood firm in his belief that the county should not have a mandate and questions whether it's a mask or a variety of factors that account for the difference.
In the meantime, the county is pushing a public education campaign with billboards and mailings.
"Something we're going to mail to all the residents, a summary of all the things [we] have been talking about since the beginning of this thing," he said.
Speaking with News 4, Governor Parson once again said the duty is on the individual to wear a mask, not the state government to enforce it.
"All the people of the state have to step up and do a better job," he said. "Making masks a political issue, I don't think it's a good thing to be doing that or urban versus rural. This is Missouri, we're all in this together. Everybody has to do a better job of taking care of one another."
Parson said he agrees masks can be effective, but he continues to say the decision should be on the local level, not made statewide.
