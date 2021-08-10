Timeline of events that led to Greitens resignation After the revelation in January that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens had an extramarital affair with his former hairdresser before he took office, the first-term Republican faced a series of investigations and charges.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- According to a new Saint Louis University poll, former governor Eric Greitens is the leader for the GOP nomination for one of Missouri's Senate seats.

Greitens has a 56 percent favorable rating, which is far higher than other Senate hopefuls Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

"Right now it looks like republicans in particular have forgiven him and he has ended up a frontrunner in our poll," said Dr. Kenneth Warren with SLU's political science department. "We will see in the State of Missouri whether Greitens can survive what he went through in 2018."

Greitens was forced to resign in 2018 after a number of scandals, ceding the office to Mike Parson.

Warren added the chances of a Democrat becoming Missouri's next senator may be slim, because the Democratic contenders right now are "unknown."