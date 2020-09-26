ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Some Saint Louis University students are upset after a memorial to Breonna Taylor was defaced on campus.
A group of students gathered Friday night for a vigil for racial justice. The focus was on Taylor and the grand jury decision to not charge Louisville officers in connection with her death.
During the vigil, some students also left messages in chalk as a tribute to Taylor. Saturday, those students say they were disheartened to learn the chalk memorial was defaced.
"I walked over and saw it was defamed and felt this anger. Its an anger I felt so many times in my life, its dulled at this point, so used to being hurt in these ways," said student Kenya Reeves.
A SLU spokesperson says the incident is under investigation.
