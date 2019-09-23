ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over 50 St. Louis University students met Monday night to discuss safety concerns following two carjackings near campus within the last week.

"It's taken a lot of backlash from social media and a few news reports and a lot of angry calls to the office for them to even say anything, and I am happy something is getting done but is this gonna happen every time," said SLU student Erin Kress.

Kress is among more than 700 students who signed a petition calling on the property manager of Coronado Apartments on Lindell to step up security, which is located close to where both carjackings occurred.

READ: SLU student carjacked after leaving library amid recent streak near college campuses

"After the meeting, I'm still frustrated just because I just … they said our safety is their utmost concern but I find that really hard to find because of the lack of communication that there has been in the past," said SLU student Katie Lienemann, who lives at Coronado.

News 4 was kicked out of the meeting, though a student who attended said there was a lot of backlash against the complex for claiming it had proper security.

According to the student who attended the meeting, Coronado Apartments said it will temporarily double its security and is looking to increase security at its parking garage, including adding a key entry.

The property manager would not tell News 4 any information about its security plan and directed all questions to corporate. News4 put a call into corporate and is waiting to hear back.