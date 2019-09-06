ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A driver fled from the scene after hitting a Saint Louis University student near the campus Thursday evening, police say.
The accident happened at the intersection of Grand and Laclede just before 8 p.m.
Police said the silver Nissan Pathfinder was stolen earlier in the day and was spotted by a license place reader near Grand and Cherokee. Officers then started to follow the car but because the driver was driving erratically, police say officers stopped.
Officers were not pursuing the car when the accident happened, police say.
The student, 20-year-old Stephanie Grant, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
Grant is currently a junior at SLU studying Biomedical Engineering.
According to a GoFundMe page, the student suffered a broken eye socket, broken nose, broken leg and spine fracture.
SLU's Department of Public Safety has increased patrols in the area, according to a Timely Warning email sent out to students Thursday night.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.