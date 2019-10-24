ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis University student was critically injured Thursday, but police aren't sure how those injuries happened. They had previously said the woman had been shot.
Police said a woman was found injured in the 3900 block of Lindell Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.
Police late Thursday told media the injuries may not have been the result of the shooting and they are not searching for a suspect.
A passerby saw the student lying on the ground outside a parking garage and thought she was sick, and though she had been shot.
Police say the woman's car and belongings were found directly above her on the top level of the parking garage, but she didn't have injuries consistent with having fallen from the top of the structure.
She was, however, believed to be critically injured in the shooting.
"The young lady is still alive and being treated at a local hospital. Right now we don't really know of a motive or a suspect and we're still actively working the scene," said Major Mary Warnecke with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police later said homicide investigators were called to the scene, though the student remains in critical condition.
SLU President Fred Pestello confirmed the victim was a student and said there no information to indicate there is an ongoing threat.
"What we do know is that one of our own is lying in a hospital instead of here on campus going through the normal routines of the day," President Pestello said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Despite the scene of the crime being off-campus, the fact the victim is a student and was found so close to Saint Louis University has students concerned.
"I know that DPS and the police department are working the best they can, but something happening so close to campus sets everyone on edge," said student Ryan Anderson.
"I am shocked," added Amirah Elamin. "I've heard of instances happening on campus but to that extent is kind of shocking."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.