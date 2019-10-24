A woman was found shot multiple times in the Central West End Thursday morning. The woman was found shot in the 3900 block of Lindell Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) –  A St. Louis University student was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning.

Shooting on Lindell 102419

Scene in the 3900 block of Lindell after a shooting Thursday morning.

Police said a woman was found shot in the 3900 block of Lindell Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.

A fire official told News 4 the woman was critically injured in the shooting. Police later said homicide investigators were called to the scene, but an update on the woman's condition was not released.

SLU President Fred Pestello confirmed the victim was a student. The shooting happened off-campus. He added there no information to indicate there is an ongoing threat.

A source on the scene said someone found the woman and thought she was sick but then realized she had been shot. The source also told News 4 it is currently unknown if the woman was shot at the location where she was found.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information develops.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.