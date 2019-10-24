ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis University student was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning.
Police said a woman was found shot in the 3900 block of Lindell Blvd. around 9:40 a.m.
A passerby saw the student lying on the ground outside a parking garage and thought she was sick, but quickly realized she had been shot.
Police say the woman's car and belongings were found directly above her on the top level of the parking garage, but she didn't have injuries consistent with having fallen from the top of the structure.
She was, however, critically injured in the shooting.
"The young lady is still alive and being treated at a local hospital. Right now we don't really know of a motive or a suspect and we're still actively working the scene," said Major Mary Warnecke with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police later said homicide investigators were called to the scene, though the student remains in critical condition.
SLU President Fred Pestello confirmed the victim was a student and said there no information to indicate there is an ongoing threat.
Despite the scene of the crime being off-campus, the fact the victim is a student and was found so close to Saint Louis University has students concerned.
"I know that DPS and the police department are working the best they can, but something happening so close to campus sets everyone on edge," said student Ryan Anderson.
"I am shocked," added Amirah Elamin. "I've heard of instances happening on campus but to that extent is kind of shocking."
Investigators are unclear if the victim was shot where she was found or if she was shot elsewhere and brought to the scene.
