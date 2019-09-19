ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ben Shimpf said Wednesday was shaping up to be a pretty routine night. He went to the library, and popped in his Airpods as he began to head home.
He made his way to an off-campus parking garage, cutting through the Lindell Place apartment complex to his car.
Suddenly, a man appeared out of nowhere.
“He asked if he could have some money and I said, ‘No, have a nice night,’” Shimpf recalled.
Before he could drive off, matters escalated. He said the man pulled out a gun and demanded his keys.
“He said to throw my keys on the ground. I was just slowly doing it and I said, ‘OK.” He's like, ‘No I'm just kidding, we're friends right?’ And I said, ‘That's a terrible joke. Don't do that,’” he said.
That’s reportedly when the man got irritated and asked Shimpf to drop his keys again. The man grabbed them and drove off in his 2013 Toyota Rav 4 seconds later.
“When he was leaving the garage door, he ran through the gate,” Shimpf said. “So he picked up his girlfriend and he ran through the gate and I couldn't see where they went.
Three years ago, Shimpf visited St. Louis and decided to attend Saint Louis University. Now, he’s a few weeks into his senior year. He said he's never second-guessed his safety until Wednesday night.
Just a few miles away, there have been at least five carjackings near Washington University in the last few weeks.
SLU’s public safety department sent out an alert reminding students to be aware of their surroundings. Washington University’s chancellor sent a letter outlining the university’s action plan to deter crime. In the last week, the school has increased patrols, lengthened shuttle times and created a bike patrol escort program.
But at the end of the day, students at both SLU and Wash U say they’re taking safety into their own hands.
“Trying to get everything done in the day when it’s light outside, keeping all your doors locked,” Shimpf said.
