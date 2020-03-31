ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis University is conducting a COVID-19 therapy study.
The patients that are being studied are hospitalized at SLU Hospital, at least 18-years-old, and have a laboratory-confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The study investigates the safety and effectiveness of remdesivir, an investigational intravenous anti-viral medication, in treating COVID-19. As new potential therapies emerge, they may be added to the study for testing based on new data.
The trial is being supported by the National Institutes of Health, and might be conducted at 75 sites across the country and worldwide.
There are no treatments for the novel coronavirus, and SLU is testing what could be one of the first.
Currently those people with COVID-19 are treated for their symptoms, which can include fever, cough and breathing problems, but not for the virus itself.
“We urgently need specific treatments for the novel coronavirus that is spreading in the U.S. and globally because there is no current medication for the disease,” said Sarah George, M.D., associate professor of infectious diseases at SLU.
“With 30 years of experience in researching infectious diseases, SLU is ready to join the search for new treatments for COVID-19.”
The study is not enrolling participants via inquiries from the general public.
Study participants will receive the investigational therapies or a placebo when they are in the hospital. Their condition will be assessed daily by study nurses and investigators during hospitalization, as well as treated by hospital care providers.
After their hospitalization, study volunteers will participate in two follow-up study visits at Saint Louis University’s Center for Vaccine Development.
Additional information about the trial, Adaptive COVID-19 Trial, is available at clinicaltrials.gov.
