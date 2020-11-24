ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As college basketball returns to St. Louis, the Saint Louis University Billikens are preparing for a challenging season in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It's been 257 days since the Billikens have played a basketball game, but after months of preparation, SLU will start their season Wednesday as they host a multi-team event to start the season.
"It's game week so everyone has a little bit more of a bounce in their step, but there's a lot of extra steps that we are going through to make sure this can happen safely," said athletic director Chris May. "There's a lot of those procedures going through that our staff has done a really nice job of preparing and everybody."
Including SLU, there will be four teams participating in the event: LSU, SIUE and USHP University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
To keep Chafietz Arena a safe environment, May said teams will only be allowed in the facility for their practice time or when they're playing a game.
"Teams will come in, they will check into their locker rooms briefly and then they will be out on the court. Most everything will be happening on the court. There will be very little time in locker rooms. There won't be showers, there won't be postgame meals, there won't be any of that," he said. "Teams will walk off the court after a game, they'll pick up their bags, they'll go through a cool down period, and then they will be on the bus heading to their hotels, ready to move forward."
Teams will also undergo extensive testing every three days.
"We tested SIUE and our program this morning for tomorrow night's game, LSU gets in tonight. We'll test LSU and SIUE tomorrow," May said. "We'll test everybody Friday for the Saturday game. We got a thorough testing regimen happening already and we got a local lab that's helping us out."
While the teams won't be in a "bubble," May said that they've had many discussions with the teams about the importance of taking the COVID-19 protocols seriously
For now, fans will not be allowed to attend games.
The Billikens do have cardboard cutouts available for fans to purchase.
