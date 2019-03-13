ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers for their latest vaccine study.
“The recent rise in cases of bird flu strains in human populations in other parts of the world has increased efforts to be prepared in case of widespread infection. A key to a successful plan is vaccine production,” reads part of the university’s announcement seeking volunteers.
According to the university, the study will help research the safety and efficacy of an experimental vaccine to protect against the bird flu virus H7N9.
Volunteers must between 18 and 64 years old and will receive $75 per clinic visit. The study will last for up to 13 months and could include up to six clinic visits and five phone calls.
University officials report it is not possible to contract the bird flu from the vaccine.
For more information, click here.
