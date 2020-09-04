ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A clinical trial in St. Louis for a COVID-19 vaccine is looking for more of volunteers, especially people in high risk minority groups.
More people are sought from the African-American, Hispanic and Native American communities; groups that have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task force is doing his part too.
"I got it in my left arm. My non-dominant hand," said Dr. Alex Garza.
Garza the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Incident Commander, signed up to be one of the 30,000 needed nationwide for the clinical trials on a COVID-19 vaccine.
"I'm an advocate for vaccinations, obviously," he said. "Vaccinations have to be based on the best science. So I felt like this is my small way of contributing to the science for a safe and effective vaccine."
The Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development is one of a number of sites across the country running a third-phase clinical trial on a vaccine developed by Moderna. Right now, they're encouraging more minorities to sign up.
"This is important to us because enrolling the right folks from these different populations will allow us to figure out if this works for the people who need it the most," said Dr. Sharon Frey with the center.
Frey said enrollment will continue for several more weeks and then it takes time to monitor the participants to see how many who get the placebo contract the virus and whether anyone who got the vaccine gets infected. So it's not realistic to think this vaccine could be ready this year.
"I would tell people that they have to be patient and let the process run its course so that we can get the data that we need to make a sound decision," Frey said.
In fact, it's scheduled to be a two-year study. But that's not to say the FDA might decide before that time period that there's enough evidence to prove it's safe and effective and should be distributed and given out.
