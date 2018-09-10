ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis University is seeking developers for a prime piece of property in the Central Corridor.
A request for proposal went out Monday for the 14-acre piece of vacant land at Chouteau and south Grand.
“We are looking for creative, urban, walkable developments,” said Brooks Goedeker, Executive Director of Midtown Redevelopment Corporation.
Goedeker said other than that, they are open to any and all ideas. Their hope is it will be retail focused.
Ideas such as a city Target, a Trader Joes, an Aldi are all on people’s wish lists.
“I’d love to see a discount grocery store like Aldi,” said Sarah Carroll, a new SLU student.
The piece of property sits in between the North and South campus of SLU. It sits just east of the Grove and is within a part of St. Louis that is seeing major development.
From the $550 million hospital across the street to the Foundry project and the redevelopment of the old Armory building, SLU says this is the perfect time. It is next to the MetroLink station, and the proposed Chouteau Greenway would likely pass by the land.
They aren’t looking to use the space for anything academic related or for dorms. Goedeker said SLU could sell the land, which has been owned for a long time by the university is currently tax exempt.
Proposals are due back October 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.