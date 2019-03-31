MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Manchester are looking for the person who stole a wheelchair-accessible van from a St. Louis University professor’s home.
Paul Bracher said his $60,000 van, equipped with hand controls and floor boards was stolen overnight Saturday from Autumn Oaks Apartments off Big Bend.
“The true sickening thing about this, when you steal a car like this you know that it is a specialty vehicle, you know that it belongs to someone in a wheelchair and you are depriving them of that,” Bracher said.
Bracher said he was diagnosed with a rare, but benign tumor on his spinal cord 20 years ago. A 12-hour surgery left him with limited mobility from the waist down.
“Not having it is a big deal so this is a real bummer that someone took this,” Bracher said.
The vehicle is a silver MV1 with Missouri license plate number DM4P7W.
Without the vehicle, Bracher said he doesn’t know how he’ll get to work. His plea on Facebook to get it back has been shared more than 2,000 times as of Sunday.
According to police, a neighbor reported seeing two suspects, a white, medium build male and a white, medium build female with dirty blonde hair. Police estimates they're in their late 20s. They were around the area where the vehicle was last parked.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 636-227-1410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.