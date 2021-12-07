SLU professor creates special mask for singers and speakers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - As the saying goes, the show must go on. But at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the light of stages across the world went dark and that's what inspired Stephanie Tennill, an assistant music professor at Saint Louis University to get creative.
"I can't make the pandemic go away, I can't make masks go away, but I can do something," said Tennill.
At her kitchen table, she started crafting a design for a mask. What she created was the VocalEase, an acoustically transparent mask that helps eliminate the muffle.
"These masks enable you to really show your voice and express how you want to," said Celene Totry, a junior music major.
Tennill created the mask with her students in mind, but they're now being used around the country from Broadway auditions to professional speakers.
In addition to being invented in St. Louis, it's also being produced in St. Louis by The Collective Thread – a nonprofit sewing collaborative that empowers vulnerable women by teaching them new skills and providing them a living-wage job – and packaged at JSI, a local sheltered workshop. With every mask sold, a portion of the proceeds supports VocalEase’s exclusive charitable partner, Sing for Hope – a national nonprofit that introduces underserved communities around the globe to the healing power of arts and music.
