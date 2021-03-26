ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - With vaccines rolling out and case numbers not as high as they were, Saint Louis University is planning for in-person graduation ceremonies in mid-May.
The school plans to have up to 17 pre-commencement ceremonies with the events capped at 250 graduates. The capacity limits mean that some colleges will have more than one ceremony.
The ceremonies will be held at Chaifetz Arena and will be livestreamed. The university will also post a virtual university-wide commencement ceremony online.
