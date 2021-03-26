SLU investigated by USDA following piglet death, watchdog group complaint

St. Louis University (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - With vaccines rolling out and case numbers not as high as they were, Saint Louis University is planning for in-person graduation ceremonies in mid-May.

The school plans to have up to 17 pre-commencement ceremonies with the events capped at 250 graduates. The capacity limits mean that some colleges will have more than one ceremony. 

The ceremonies will be held at Chaifetz Arena and will be livestreamed. The university will also post a virtual university-wide commencement ceremony online.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.