ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Billikens basketball team is sidelined once again over concerns related to COVID-19.

Friday's contest against Richmond, scheduled to be an away game for SLU, was postponed after members of the Saint Louis medical staff raised concerns.

The program would not comment on the nature of the concerns, but the team returned to St. Louis on the advice of their medical team. The Billikens had only just returned to action, having suspended all team activities for a month when they had positive COVID-19 tests in late December.

They did not play any games from December 24 through January 25, returning this week after the hiatus to play Dayton. The shutdown caused them to postpone seven contests.