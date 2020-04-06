ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- St. Louis University will open their dorms to medical professionals who don't feel safe staying at home, or need to self-quarantine away from their families.
More than 180 rooms are available at Reinert Hall for SSM medical professionals. There will be isolated housing on the campus for those who have tested positive or showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
"I am proud that we are able to serve those who serve our community, selflessly, every day. This pandemic reminds us how critical it is to serve however we can," said SLU President Fred Pestello.
The university also has dorms available for students who may need to isolate too. Currently, there are no on-campus students who need isolated housing at this time.
A student who had been overseas tested positive for the coronavirus early March, marking the first COVID-19 case in St. Louis City.
