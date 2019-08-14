ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saint Louis University (SLU) is looking to develop housing on 43 pieces property it owns next to medical campus.
The land sits in the Gate District, which is south of Chouteau and east of Grand. The university is seeking a developer to build housing on the lots but wants input from neighbors.
While the university owns the land, the neighborhood association will issue the request for proposals and pick the developer, even getting a say in how the new homes will look.
The homes will sit a stone’s throw away from Iron Hill, a multi-million dollar project also being built on land owned by SLU. The developer hopes to close on the deal in the fall and plans to start building in 2020.
The developer of Iron Hill says it can’t discuss what retailers will be going into the development but did say it will be a mix of big national brands as well as local businesses.
A timeline on the building of the homes is still up in the air.
