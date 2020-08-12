ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The competition for a COVID-19 vaccine is entering the next phase in St. Louis.
St. Louis University is one of 89 sites across the country conducting phase three trials on the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Sharon Frey said they need a few hundred people to sign up and participate in the study. It's a two-year program that allows researchers to determine if the vaccine really works to fight COVID-19.
“At scheduled time points, they will look and see how many people in the vaccine group develop COVID and how many in the placebo group and compare those groups,” Frey said.
Dr. Frey said they started filling slots on Monday but there's plenty of room left. If you’d like to participate, you need to contact SLU.
