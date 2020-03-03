ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis University is wanting to keep track of its students, faculty and staff's travel plans this Spring Break.
As coronavirus spread, the university is asking them to report their travel plans for the next month.
The school discourages non-essential travel to a country with a CDC level 3 health notice, which includes China.
To access the form, click here.
