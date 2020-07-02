ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis University Hospital workers are demanding hazard pay after three cafeteria staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The workers are employees of Sodexo, which is contracted through SLU Hospital.
They say Sodexo has refused hazard pay and testing for the novel coronavirus despite the positive cases in employees who work in close quarters.
The workers are also demanding proper PPE to protect not only themselves, but the vulnerable people they serve every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.