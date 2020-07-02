Saint Louis University Hospital workers are demanding hazard pay after three cafeteria employees tested positive for COVID-19. The workers say Sodexo has refused hazard pay and testing for the virus despite the positive cases and working in close quarters.

The workers are employees of Sodexo, which is contracted through SLU Hospital.

They say Sodexo has refused hazard pay and testing for the novel coronavirus despite the positive cases in employees who work in close quarters.

The workers are also demanding proper PPE to protect not only themselves, but the vulnerable people they serve every day.

