ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A celebration was held for the first people to arrive in time for those in need.
This week is EMS Week and to celebrate, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital held a barbecue for employees at Tower Grove Park. It's one way to show how much their work is appreciated.
"They are what we call our first responders. They make the difference between life and death,” said administrative director of regional EMS Helen Sandkul.
"One thing about these guys is they always eat on the run. So they never have a chance to sit down and eat a hot meal. So we try to provide that for them at least once a year," said Sandkul.
The event was extra special because it was the first held in more than a year due to the pandemic.
