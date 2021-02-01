ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More first responders in St. Louis are breathing a sigh of relief after receiving their first vaccine shot.
Saint Louis University Hospital is helping vaccinate first responders in St. Louis City and County.
[COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up]
One firefighter told News 4 that getting the vaccine makes him more confident about coming into contact with patients
"Every day we're running into a COVID patient. I have concerns being in the truck, when guys come out of a patient's home if they've been there and been sick for several days -- the home is very contaminated as well, not just the patient," said Kent Juhlin, drive engineer with the Maryland Heights Fire District.
SLU hospital says if you're a first responder and need the vaccine, to contact the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management.
