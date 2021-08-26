ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Every 10 minutes another person is added to the waiting list for a new organ and 29 percent of those on the list are Black.
August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month and Saint Louis University Hospital is working to register its own employees as donors.
One donor recipient News 4 spoke with explained how important is it for others to register.
"I like to tell people, what if it was your family member? Rr what if it was you that was needing that organ? How would you feel about it at that time?," said Nikki Love-McIntyre, a kidney and pancreas transplant recipient.
"Just to see them to be able to live on to be to better quality of life it's nothing by happiness," she said.
You can sign up to become a living organ donor today by visiting here.
