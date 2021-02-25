SSM Saint Louis University Hospital and SLUCare collected over 5,000 food items in a food drive to give to Isaiah 58 Ministries.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- SSM Saint Louis University Hospital and SLUCare delivered more than 5,000 food items to Isaiah 58 Ministries Thursday.

The food drive started at the beginning of February to "Celebrate the Beloved Community" in honor of Black History Month. News 4 was there as employees loaded up the items into trucks for delivery.

"We have collected over 5,400 cans," Loretta Davis said. "It's been amazing." Davis is a social service manager at SSM.

The hospital chose Isaiah 58 Ministries because it's a charity that works in the area around the hospital and services some of the people who use the hospital.

