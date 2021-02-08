ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 happened at SLU Hospital Monday. The hospital administered its 10,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kevin Cooley, 57, of Wentzville, rolled up his sleeve and got the shot. The kidney transplant recipient says got a call from his doctor last week about the vaccine.
"I received a kidney transplant from my son in August of last year grateful to him and everybody here at SLU who takes care of me," He continued, "Getting the COVID vaccine to make sure I don't hopefully catch it and protect my kidney, its my gift of life," said Cooley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.