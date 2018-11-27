ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Saint Louis University graduate is playing an important role in NASA's InSight Mars Lander.
Fernando Abilleira graduated with B.S. and M.S. degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Parks College at the university in 1999 and 2001. He then started his career as a contractor at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.
Abilleira was later selected to serve as the Mission Design & Navigation Manager for the Insight Mars Lander, which launched in March 2016 and landed on Nov. 26, 2018. The lander will be used to study Mars' deep interior and the evolutionary formation of rocky planets.
The Saint Louis University graduate has also published several papers in the areas of Astrodynamics, Orbital Mechanics and Trajectory Optimization.
